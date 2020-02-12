Home

FORFAR George Duncan (Glasgow)
Peacefully, after a short illness, on February 5, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Eileen, beloved father of Gillian, Alison and George and loving grandfather to Lewis, Charlotte and Robert, only and devoted son to Helen and the late George Forfar and dear big brother to Joyce and Jane. He will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service, to which all family and friends are welcome, at the Old Chapel, Glasgow Crematorium, on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 1.30 pm and afterwards at the Western Baths Club, Cranworth Street, Glasgow.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 12, 2020
