INGLIS George (Davidson's Mains)
George, passed away peacefully, at home, on Friday, June 5, 2020, after a short illness. Loved and loving husband of Cathy, dedicated and supportive father and father-in-law to Keith, Carole, and Elaine and proud grandad of Ryan, Adam, Marc, Ruby, Charlotte and Cate, brother of the late Margaret and brother-in-law to Ian.
He will be sorely missed by all.
Due to current restrictions, the funeral will be for close family and friends only.
Published in The Scotsman on June 11, 2020