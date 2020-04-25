|
HOUGHTON George Lyall (Selkirk)
Peacefully, after a long illness, at Waverley Nursing Home, Galashiels, on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Lyall Houghton, aged 74 years, beloved husband and best friend of Helen, much loved father of Grant, Ross and Greig, a special father-in-law of Michelle, Caroline and Adrienne and proud and devoted papa of 8 grandchildren. Funeral service private. A memorial service will be held at a later date to which wider family and friends will be invited. Family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 25, 2020