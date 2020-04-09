|
WILSON George Prentice (Dunbar)
Suddenly and unexpectedly at home, in the arms of Denise on April 2, 2020. An adored and adoring husband and soulmate, loving father and father-in-law to Ewan, Grant, Julie and Nikki; treasured and proud grandad to Zara, Hamish, Murdo and Noah, loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle, Torness colleague and friend to many.
Good night George xx.
Due to present circumstances, private funeral for immediate family only. Celebration for all to be arranged in due course.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 9, 2020