Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Prentice WILSON

Notice Condolences

George Prentice WILSON Notice
WILSON George Prentice (Dunbar)
Suddenly and unexpectedly at home, in the arms of Denise on April 2, 2020. An adored and adoring husband and soulmate, loving father and father-in-law to Ewan, Grant, Julie and Nikki; treasured and proud grandad to Zara, Hamish, Murdo and Noah, loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle, Torness colleague and friend to many.
Good night George xx.
Due to present circumstances, private funeral for immediate family only. Celebration for all to be arranged in due course.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -