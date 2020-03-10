Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George BARBOUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Robert BARBOUR

Notice Condolences

George Robert BARBOUR Notice
BARBOUR George Robert (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at The Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, George, loving husband of Ann, proud father to David and father-in-law to Katharine, brother to Jean, doting grandad to Jennifer and great-grandad to Arthur. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11.30 am, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please and donations are welcome for The British Heart Foundation on the day.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -