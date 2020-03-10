|
BARBOUR George Robert (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at The Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, George, loving husband of Ann, proud father to David and father-in-law to Katharine, brother to Jean, doting grandad to Jennifer and great-grandad to Arthur. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11.30 am, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please and donations are welcome for The British Heart Foundation on the day.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 10, 2020