CARTER George Robert (Bob) (Pitlochry)
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of George Robert (Bob), of Pitlochry (and previously of Edinburgh), who died peacefully, on November 20, 2020, at Catmoor House Care Home in Scone, Perth, after a long illness. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret, his sons Frank and Stephen, his daughter Susan and his grandchildren Max, Ellie, Della, Alex and Blake. Because of Covid restrictions the funeral will be private but it is intended to hold a Celebration of his life at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 24, 2020
