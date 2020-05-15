|
RUSSELL George (Blackhall)
Peacefully, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home. George (formerly of Moray House RFC), dearly beloved husband of the late June, loving father of Grant and Karen, much loved grandfather of Mark, Aimee, Rory and Baillie, loving father-in-law of Shirley and Kenny and loving brother of Rena and the late Margaret. The service is to be kept private at the crematorium in accordance with current guidelines, however you can watch the service live on Wednesday, May 20, at 12.30 pm, using the following details: Website: www.obitus.com, Username: warriston2962, Password: 360705 Family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on May 15, 2020