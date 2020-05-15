Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George RUSSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George RUSSELL

Notice Condolences

George RUSSELL Notice
RUSSELL George (Blackhall)
Peacefully, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home. George (formerly of Moray House RFC), dearly beloved husband of the late June, loving father of Grant and Karen, much loved grandfather of Mark, Aimee, Rory and Baillie, loving father-in-law of Shirley and Kenny and loving brother of Rena and the late Margaret. The service is to be kept private at the crematorium in accordance with current guidelines, however you can watch the service live on Wednesday, May 20, at 12.30 pm, using the following details: Website: www.obitus.com, Username: warriston2962, Password: 360705 Family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -