THOMPSON George Brian (Edinburgh)
Former schoolmaster at Merchiston Castle School, died peacefully, at home on May 25, 2020, aged 95. Devoted husband of the late Gwen, much loved father of Hugh and Keith and grandfather of Creag and Caitlin. Funeral service private, but a webcast starting at 11.30 am, on Monday, June 8, can be accessed using the link www.obitus.com, username segu2716, password 247132. It is hoped there will be a memorial service when circumstances allow.
Published in The Scotsman on May 29, 2020