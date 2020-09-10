|
|
|
DICKINSON Gertrude Eleanor (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, in the early hours of September 1, 2020, at Ayr Hospital. Trudie, wife of Harold, much loved mother to Adam and Ellen, sister to Ken, Barbara, Jim and loving aunt to Peter and Stefan and Scott and Kevin. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on September 21, 2020,
at 12 noon, (limited to 20 places due current social distancing).
Family flowers only, but donations appreciated to British Heart Foundation, Alzheimer Scotland, Stroke Association Scotland, Cancer Research UK, Edinburgh Botanical Gardens and Friends of the Earth, Edinburgh.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 10, 2020