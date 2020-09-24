|
|
|
HENDRY Gordon CBE Peacefully on 12th September 2020 at Denby Dale West Yorkshire, Gordon Frederick Hendry aged 98.
Former Assistant Secretary in the Scottish Office and long serving
Elder of the Church of Scotland.
Beloved husband of the late Elsa and much loved father of Ian and Susan, grandpa of James, Philippa, Charles, Alexa and Katy and great grandpa of Paul and Nola.
Due to current restrictions funeral private.
Family flowers only and donations in memory of Gordon can be made via cancer research: hhttps://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/gordon-hendry.
Any enquiries via the office of Morningside Parish Church.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 24, 2020