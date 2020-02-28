Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon LEES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Peter (Tony) LEES

Notice Condolences

Gordon Peter (Tony) LEES Notice
LEES Gordon Peter (Tony) (Perthshire)
1940 - 2020
Formerly of Duchess Street, Stanley, Perthshire, passed away peacefully, at Rivendell Care Home, Birnam, on Monday, February 24, 2020. He will be sorely missed by his brother Graham and family of Beryl, Alison and Katie. Service and cremation will take place at Perth Crematorium, on Tuesday, March 17, at 12.30 pm. All family and friends who would like to attend are welcome. Refreshments and buffet will follow after the service. Family flowers only, please. Donations to Dementia UK can be made at the crematorium or to James Carcary Funeral Directors, 104/106 Canal Street, Perth, PH2 8HX.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -