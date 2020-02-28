|
LEES Gordon Peter (Tony) (Perthshire)
1940 - 2020
Formerly of Duchess Street, Stanley, Perthshire, passed away peacefully, at Rivendell Care Home, Birnam, on Monday, February 24, 2020. He will be sorely missed by his brother Graham and family of Beryl, Alison and Katie. Service and cremation will take place at Perth Crematorium, on Tuesday, March 17, at 12.30 pm. All family and friends who would like to attend are welcome. Refreshments and buffet will follow after the service. Family flowers only, please. Donations to Dementia UK can be made at the crematorium or to James Carcary Funeral Directors, 104/106 Canal Street, Perth, PH2 8HX.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 28, 2020