|
|
|
CROWDER Dr (John) Graham (Portsmouth/Edinburgh)
Retired senior lecturer in Physics at Heriot-Watt University, died aged 71, on May 27, 2020, after a short illness. Beloved and devoted husband of Jane Mackenzie, loving son of the late John and Stella Crowder, much loved brother, uncle, brother-in-law and great-uncle and a kind and thoughtful friend and colleague. Graham will be sorely missed by his family and friends and the wide community of people who appreciated his humour, his skills and qualities and shared his love of Balkan music and dance. Private service due to the current situation. Donations welcome to the Marie Curie or St Columba's Hospices in Edinburgh.
Published in The Scotsman on June 1, 2020