Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Graham CROWDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr Graham (John) CROWDER

Notice Condolences

Dr Graham (John) CROWDER Notice
CROWDER Dr (John) Graham (Portsmouth/Edinburgh)
Retired senior lecturer in Physics at Heriot-Watt University, died aged 71, on May 27, 2020, after a short illness. Beloved and devoted husband of Jane Mackenzie, loving son of the late John and Stella Crowder, much loved brother, uncle, brother-in-law and great-uncle and a kind and thoughtful friend and colleague. Graham will be sorely missed by his family and friends and the wide community of people who appreciated his humour, his skills and qualities and shared his love of Balkan music and dance. Private service due to the current situation. Donations welcome to the Marie Curie or St Columba's Hospices in Edinburgh.
Published in The Scotsman on June 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -