WHITE Graham (Lennel, Coldstream)
Peacefully, at the Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Graham, aged 71 years. Author and environmentalist and a dear brother of Angela. Cremation service at Borders Crematorium, on Friday, March 20, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, will be received on retiring from service for Cancer Research. Please can those attending the service contact Thomas Brown & Sons Funeral Directors, Melrose, on 01896 822632.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 6, 2020