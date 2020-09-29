Home

WILSON Graham Scott (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on September 15, 2020,
at St Columba's Hospice, Graham, much loved and loving partner of Jennifer, and adored and adoring father of Rachael and very proud grandfather of Leo and Chloe.
A private service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, on Thursday, October 1, at 1 pm. Because of restrictions, the service can be watched online at www.obitus.com, username: Suba6740,
password 833353.
Donations can be made directly to St Columba's Hospice at www.stcolumbashospice.org.uk
in Graham's memory.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 29, 2020
