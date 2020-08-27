|
|
|
Macdonell
Harris James (Scottish Borders)
In his 20th year, Harris, dearly beloved son of David and Jane and brother of Katie, Patrick and Robbie. Friends are invited to assemble, in a socially distanced fashion, along Main Street, Lilliesleaf, from 1 pm, on Monday, August 31, to say farewell to Harris en route to a graveside family service in Lillieasleaf Kirkyard, at 1.30 pm. No flowers. Instead donations can be pledged to Selkirk High School and Selkirk RFC for a legacy project.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 27, 2020