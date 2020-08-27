Home

Macdonell
Harris James (Scottish Borders)
In his 20th year, Harris, dearly beloved son of David and Jane and brother of Katie, Patrick and Robbie. Friends are invited to assemble, in a socially distanced fashion, along Main Street, Lilliesleaf, from 1 pm, on Monday, August 31, to say farewell to Harris en route to a graveside family service in Lillieasleaf Kirkyard, at 1.30 pm. No flowers. Instead donations can be pledged to Selkirk High School and Selkirk RFC for a legacy project.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 27, 2020
