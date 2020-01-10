Home

RITCHIE Harry Suddenly, at home, on December 30, 2019, Harry, aged 83, of Carnoustie. Beloved husband of the late Andree, loving father to Heather and Cameron, father-in-law to Steven and grandfather to Thomas. Funeral service at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Monday, January 13, at 12.30 pm, all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Carnoustie Petanque Club will be received at the crematoium.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 10, 2020
