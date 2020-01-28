|
|
|
MANN Haxton (Colinton)
Peacefully, on January 21, 2020, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, aged 90 years. Haxton, much loved husband of Helen, loving dad of Ian and Susan and adored grandpa of Rebecca, Sam and Heather. Funeral at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, February 4, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Immediate family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to the Haematology Unit at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 28, 2020