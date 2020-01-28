Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Haxton MANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Haxton MANN

Notice Condolences

Haxton MANN Notice
MANN Haxton (Colinton)
Peacefully, on January 21, 2020, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, aged 90 years. Haxton, much loved husband of Helen, loving dad of Ian and Susan and adored grandpa of Rebecca, Sam and Heather. Funeral at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, February 4, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Immediate family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to the Haematology Unit at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -