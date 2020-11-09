Home

ARTHURSON Dr Hayden (Edinburgh)
Sadly, on October 30, 2020, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Hayden passed away, aged 81 years, cherished husband of Colette, former husband of Margaret, loving father of Paul and the late Michael, as well as a valued friend to many. A private funeral service will be held, which will be live streamed, details of which can be obtained from the family. Donations, if desired, can be made directly, in Hayden's memory, to Freedom from Torture or The Samaritans.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 9, 2020
