|
|
|
BELL Hazel (Edinburgh)
Wallace, Stuart and Janette would like to thank everyone who has been in touch with their kind words, support and sympathy after the recent loss of Hazel/mum. We'd also like to thank everyone for all the cards and flowers that we have received. It's all been most thoughtful. A further thanks goes to all the staff working in Ward 101 at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for their attention and professionalism while Hazel was in their care, it was most appreciated. Thanks also goes to the Very Reverend Dr Derek Browning for the comforting service he led for Hazel. Finally, we'd like to thank William Purves Funeral Directors, especially David Pudney, for the way they guided and helped us with the funeral arrangements, they made a difficult time easier to cope with.
Published in The Scotsman on June 9, 2020