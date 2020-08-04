Home

Hazel HUNTER

Hunter Hazel Karin (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, after a long illness, on July 29, 2020, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Hazel, dearly loved wife of Brian, amazing mother of Julie (Dickson) and Derek and a wonderful mother-in-law to Alan and Katy. Sadly the funeral service is private due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please, however online donations if desired may be given to Macmillan Cancer Support, Edinburgh at hazelhunter.muchloved.com
Missed greatly by so many.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 4, 2020
