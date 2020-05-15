|
|
|
ALLAN Helen (nee Whyte) (Davidson's Mains, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Strachan House Care Home, Helen, beloved wife of the late Alex, sister to Jim and Betty, much loved mother of James, Jane and Gordon,
mother-in-law to Hazel and Jayne and grandma of Heather, Lewis and Phoebe. A private service for immediate family only will be held at Warriston Crematorium, on Friday, May 22. The cortege will depart from Holy Cross Church, Davidson's Mains at 11.05 am, heading along Main Street should you wish to pay your respects from there. Family flowers only, donations may be made direct to Life Care Edinburgh. A remembrance celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on May 15, 2020