NORTHCOTT Helen
(née Watson) (Kelso / Edinburgh / latterly Plymouth)
Peacefully, at Queen's House, Kelso, on December 20, 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill, sister of Jean Lockie and the late Will Watson and aunt to Helen, Anne, Rona and Alistair. A service of Thanksgiving will be held at St Andrew's Scottish Episcopal Church, Belmount Place, Kelso, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at
11 am, to which all friends are welcome. No flowers please.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 26, 2019