SIMPSON Helen Mary
(nee Robertson) (Balerno)
Died peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, on Monday, September 21, 2020, aged 77 years, beloved wife of Bob, much loved mother of Alasdair, Mhairi and Eilidh, mother-in- law to Mike. Will be sadly missed by her beloved grandsons Alex, Hamish and Fraser. Helen will be sadly missed by all her friends from her Nursing Day, friends in the Ladies Section at Baberton Golf Club and other organisations to which she gave her time. Funeral private, due to Covid-19 restrictions. Family flowers only, but if you wish, donations to Riding for the Disabled, Dundee or Marie Curie, Edinburgh.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 2, 2020