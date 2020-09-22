Home

Very sadly, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Dr Henry Hugh Gebbie, of Darvel, Glasgow, Nairn and Edinburgh. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Sloan, much loved father of Caroline, Ailsa, Alison and David, adored grandfather of Matthew, Charlie, Rosalind, Lucy, Jo, Emily, Alex, Alice, Julia, Victoria, Archie, Isla, Lorna and Tess, loving great-grandfather of Libby and brother of the late Donald. Former general practitioner Nairn and West End, Edinburgh. Former Apothecary to the Queen at Holyrood Palace. Private family funeral.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 22, 2020
