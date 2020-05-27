|
SHELDRAKE Henry John
(known as Harry) (Murrayfield)
Peacefully, in Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on May 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Aileen, dear father of Tara and Kerrin, father-in-law of Nicole and grandfather of Harry. Private funeral due to current pandemic. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu please to Kidney Research UK. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Published in The Scotsman on May 27, 2020