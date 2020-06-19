|
BRACEWELL Professor Herbert Thomas (Bert) (Edinburgh)
Died peacefully, at home, on June 14, 2020, aged 84. Cherished husband of Joan, beloved father to Julia, Karen and Michael, amazing father-in-law to Andrew and Jacqueline and adored grandfather to Jonty, Amy, Scott, Laura and Josh, who miss him greatly.
Bert was a dedicated family man and one of Britain's pre-eminent fencing masters, being the National Fencing Coach for Scotland (1966-1992) who continued to coach right up to lockdown. Bert nurtured the love of his sport in so many over the last 60 years. Private family service and cremation with a celebration of his very full life at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on June 19, 2020