More Obituaries for Herbert BRACEWELL
Professor Herbert BRACEWELL

Professor Herbert BRACEWELL Notice
BRACEWELL Professor Herbert Thomas (Bert) (Edinburgh)
Died peacefully, at home, on June 14, 2020, aged 84. Cherished husband of Joan, beloved father to Julia, Karen and Michael, amazing father-in-law to Andrew and Jacqueline and adored grandfather to Jonty, Amy, Scott, Laura and Josh, who miss him greatly.
Bert was a dedicated family man and one of Britain's pre-eminent fencing masters, being the National Fencing Coach for Scotland (1966-1992) who continued to coach right up to lockdown. Bert nurtured the love of his sport in so many over the last 60 years. Private family service and cremation with a celebration of his very full life at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on June 19, 2020
