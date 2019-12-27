Home

Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary on December 18, 2019. In keeping with Hilary's wishes, the funeral service will be private however, Anne, Dorothy and Hilary's friends from Duke Street URC welcome her friends to join in a celebration of her life at 11 am, on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the church at 108 Duke Street, Edinburgh EH6 8HL. There will be an opportunity there for anyone wishing to donate to Hilary's favourite charities.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 27, 2019
