DEWAR Hilda May
(nee Heath) (Bilston)
Peacefully, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary ,on August 6, 2020, aged 93. Loving wife of the late David Dewar, beloved mum to Catriona, Iain, Robert and Richard, beloved mother-in-law to Trish, Dawn and Phil, adored grandmother and great-grandmother to her 9 grand and 10 great-grandchildren, beloved auntie to Michelle, Melanie and Alan.
A private funeral service will be held at Baldarroch Crematorium, Crathes, Banchory, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 1pm. Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made in lieu,
if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 12, 2020
