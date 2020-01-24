Home

KILPATRICK Hugh James (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, at home, on January 15, 2020, Hugh, beloved husband of the late Sheila, loving father of Geraldine, Tony, Barbara, Richard, Marian and the late Christopher, much loved grandfather of Morven, Cara and Julianna, devoted brother of Anne and the late Lily, cousin of James and father-in-law to Moises, Jaclyn, Graeme, Caroline and Torquil. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, January 31, at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 24, 2020
