Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh MACKENZIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh MACKENZIE

Notice Condolences

Hugh MACKENZIE Notice
MACKENZIE Hugh (Pitlochry)
Suddenly, but peacefully, on Friday, September 11, 2020, surrounded by family, in London, Hugh, beloved husband of the late Mary Merrie, loving dad of Andrew, Ian, Graeme, David and Catriona, a much loved father-in-law, a dear grandad and great-grandad. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Hugh can do so on Monday, September 28, when his cortege will leave his house in Pitlochry at 11.30 am and travel to the top of Bonnethill Road, down West Moulin Road, to join Atholl Road, to a private cremation in Perth.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -