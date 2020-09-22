|
MACKENZIE Hugh (Pitlochry)
Suddenly, but peacefully, on Friday, September 11, 2020, surrounded by family, in London, Hugh, beloved husband of the late Mary Merrie, loving dad of Andrew, Ian, Graeme, David and Catriona, a much loved father-in-law, a dear grandad and great-grandad. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Hugh can do so on Monday, September 28, when his cortege will leave his house in Pitlochry at 11.30 am and travel to the top of Bonnethill Road, down West Moulin Road, to join Atholl Road, to a private cremation in Perth.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 22, 2020