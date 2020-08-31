|
MUSTARD Hugh (West Fenton)
June and family would like to thank the Reverend Brian Hilsley, for a comforting service and Andrew Purves for his help and attention to detail in arranging Hugh's funeral. Sincere thanks to Gullane Medical Practice, including Dr Agnes Durie, the district nursing team and the Gullane Pharmacy for their long term support and care. Thanks to Gemma Langlands for her invaluable help. Thank you to all our friends and family for the many cards, flowers and messages of sympathy and support received.
