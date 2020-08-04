Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh STEWART

Notice Condolences

Hugh STEWART Notice
STEWART Hugh Davidson, BVM&S MRCVS (Bowden / formerly Coventry and Edinburgh)
On Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital, Hugh, devoted husband of Rita and much loved father of Karen. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held at Borders Crematorium, on Thursday, August 13. No flowers please, but donations if wished for Bowel Cancer UK may be forwarded to Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, East Port, Melrose, TD6 9EE, or direct to www.bowelcanceruk.org.uk/donate
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -