STEWART Hugh Davidson, BVM&S MRCVS (Bowden / formerly Coventry and Edinburgh)
On Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital, Hugh, devoted husband of Rita and much loved father of Karen. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held at Borders Crematorium, on Thursday, August 13. No flowers please, but donations if wished for Bowel Cancer UK may be forwarded to Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, East Port, Melrose, TD6 9EE, or direct to www.bowelcanceruk.org.uk/donate
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 4, 2020