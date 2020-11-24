|
SIMPSON Professor Hugh W.,
MD, PhD, MRC (Path), FRGS (Farletter, Insh, Kingussie)
Died peacefully, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, having had excellent care at The Mains in Newtonmore. Hugh, of Farletter, Insh, Kincraig was a Polar Explorer, Mountaineer, breast cancer research pioneer and Professor of Pathology at the University of Glasgow. Holder of the Polar, Pery and Mungo Park Medals. Husband of Myrtle for 60 years, father of Robin, Bruce, Rona and Rory, grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 4.
The family only service will be held at Kingussie Parish Church, on Saturday, November 28, at 10 am, followed by a burial at the Insh Cemetery, Kincraig at 11 am.
Family flowers only, however donations to the Scottish Arctic Club Expedition Fund would be greatly appreciated.via John Ross Funeral Services Ltd. 20 High Street, Grantown-on-Spey, PH26 3HB, or [email protected]
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 24, 2020