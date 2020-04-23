|
|
|
FERGUSON Dr Iain Malcolm (Stornoway)
Passed away peacefully, after a long illness, on April 17, 2020, aged 72 years, in the Bethesda Hospice, Stornoway. Dearly loved husband of Ruth, father and father-in-law of Sarah, Calum, Rachel, Hamish, Hannah Nori and Martina and grandfather of Grace, Finn and Matyas. Iain practiced as a GP in Manitoba and Nanaimo in Canada and latterly in Torphins, Aberdeenshire.
Due to present circumstances funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 23, 2020