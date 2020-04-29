|
APPLETON Ian, PhD, D Arch, Dip CD, RIBA, FRIAS (Edinburgh / Perthshire)
Peacefully, at home, on Friday, April 24, 2020, aged 81, after a long illness borne with dignity and grace in the devoted care of his wife and Aspen Hamilton, Ian, architect and academic, beloved and loving husband of Marjorie (Niddy) for 50 years and dearly loved brother-in-law, cousin and friend, formerly of The Appleton Partnership and Edinburgh University.
An inspiration to many and greatly loved. Funeral private. A formal celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Donations, instead of flowers to the Little Sparta Trust.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 29, 2020