CHAMBERS Ian (Livingston)
Maureen and family would like to thank all friends and family for their sympathy and support during the recent loss of Ian, thank you for all the cards, flowers and messages expressed to them. A special thank you to the Marie Curie and NHS District Nurses at Howden for caring for Ian and enabling him to stay at home. Thank you to Co-op Funeralcare, Livingston for sensitive and efficient funeral arrangements.
Ian will be sadly missed by all who
knew him.
Published in The Scotsman on June 6, 2020
