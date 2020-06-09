|
|
|
COWE Ian Crawford (Jake) (Earlston)
Peacefully, at the Borders General Hospital, on Sunday, June 7, 2020, after a short illness, Ian (Jake), aged 93 years, founder of Border Chainsaw and Lawnmower Services, Earlston, beloved husband of the late Helen Cowe (nee Brown), much loved father of Diane and Graeme, loving father-in-law of Mark and Lesley and cherished grandpa of Debbie and Fiona. For those wishing to pay their last respects the hearse will leave Leaderdale Crescent, Earlston, on Tuesday, June 16, at 11.40 am and travel onwards to the A68 before heading to Borders Crematorium for a private funeral due to current restrictions with family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on June 9, 2020