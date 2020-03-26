|
HEWAT Ian Forbes Blair (Melrose)
Peacefully, at home, on Monday, March 23, 2020, Ian, beloved son of the late John and Elma Hewat. Special brother to his late sister Sally and his brother Sandy.
Precious friend and husband of Liz and a treasured brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle and a man of many friends. He will be truly missed, but lives on in our memories. Sadly due to current health restrictions the interment in Wairds Cemetery, Melrose, is private.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 26, 2020