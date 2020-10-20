Home

Ian HALL

HALL Ian White (Edinburgh)
On Monday, October 12, 2020, in the care of Murrayfield House, Ian, aged 87, beloved husband of Elspeth, loving dad to Sue and Lucy, father-in-law to Simon and Pete and dear brother to Jim and his wife Olive, brother-in-law to Bea, uncle to Anne, Douglas and Alastair and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by family and friends from all walks of his life: architect, long-standing chairman of the Great King Street Association and passionate golfer and concert-goer. Owing to present restrictions, a private funeral will take place at Warriston Crematorium, on Friday, October 23, though all are welcome to bid farewell on his final journey from Great King Street around 2.35 pm. A webcast will be available to those unable to attend: please contact the family or Wm. Purves Funeral Directors for details. If desired, donations may be made to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 20, 2020
