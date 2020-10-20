|
HALL Ian White (Edinburgh)
On Monday, October 12, 2020, in the care of Murrayfield House, Ian, aged 87, beloved husband of Elspeth, loving dad to Sue and Lucy, father-in-law to Simon and Pete and dear brother to Jim and his wife Olive, brother-in-law to Bea, uncle to Anne, Douglas and Alastair and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by family and friends from all walks of his life: architect, long-standing chairman of the Great King Street Association and passionate golfer and concert-goer. Owing to present restrictions, a private funeral will take place at Warriston Crematorium, on Friday, October 23, though all are welcome to bid farewell on his final journey from Great King Street around 2.35 pm. A webcast will be available to those unable to attend: please contact the family or Wm. Purves Funeral Directors for details. If desired, donations may be made to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 20, 2020