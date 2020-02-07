|
|
|
SCOTT Ian Hebenton (Linlithgow)
On January 29, 2020, at St John's Hospital, Livingston, following a short illness, Ian, deeply loved husband of Nettie, loved and loving dad to Carolyn and Louise, father-in-law to Heinz, grandad to Martin, Andrew, Denise, Jamie, Laura and Alistair and great-grandad to Zoe and Hailey. Funeral service will take place at St Michael's Parish Church, Linlithgow, on Wednesday, February 19, at 1 pm. Private committal by request.
Family flowers only, please. Donations welcome in aid of RNLI.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 7, 2020