|
|
|
HORNE Ian (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Marie Curie, Edinburgh, on May 31, 2020, following a brave battle. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, father of Marian, Stephen, Alison, Gillian and the late John. Beloved grandad, great-grandad and father-in-law. A true gentlemen,
Ian will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Family flowers only.
Any donations to Marie Curie for the wonderful work they do. Funeral will be family only. Web link available on request from a family member.
Published in The Scotsman on June 6, 2020