MacDOUGALL
Ian (Liberton)
Teacher and historian, formerly of Newbattle Abbey College and Midlothian District Council. Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Saturday, April 11, 2020, Ian MacDougall, beloved husband of Sandra, dear father of Alan and Fiona, loved grandad of Liam and Ceitidh, father-in-law of Tracey brother of George and the late Dave, dear brother-in-law to Ruth, June, Jan and the late Edward and June. Ian was a modest man, respected for his unique contribution to Scottish Social History and loved by his extended family, including his cousins, his nieces and nephews and all the Gilchrist family, as well as by friends neighbours and former students and colleagues.
There will be a quiet cremation for family only, followed by a celebration of Ian's life and work at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 21, 2020