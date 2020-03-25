|
ROBERTSON Ian Sherriff (Edinburgh / North Berwick / Gullane)
Peacefully, at Muirfield Nursing Home, Gullane, with his family by his side, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Ian, dearly beloved husband of the late Morag, loving father of Nigel, Sarah and Julie. Much loved father-in-law, proud grandfather and great-grandfather. Family interment to be held at Binning Memorial Wood. Family flowers only, please. Given these extraordinary times, if so desired, donations to a charity or cause of your choice.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 25, 2020