McGREGOR
Ina and Jim (Grierson / Wardie)
Sheila and family would like to thank everyone for the kind expressions of sympathy received during their sad loss of Ina on July 24, 2019 and more recently, Jim, on December 14, 2019. Special thanks to Alan Campbell for both his very personal and comforting services and to the staff at Trinity House Care Home and Annandale Medical Practice. Donations were generously made to St. Columba's Hospice. Thanks also to McKenzie & Millar in helping with the funeral arrangements for both services held at Warriston Crematorium.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 2, 2020