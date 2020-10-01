Home

GRANT Irene Margaret (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, after a long illness, at Ellen's Glen House, Edinburgh, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, Irene (former teacher at Nether Currie Primary School, Currie), beloved wife of 57 years of Charles A. Grant, adored mum of Julie and Louise and proud granny of Paul, Jenna, Christopher and Caitlin. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her during her active life. Private funeral due to current restrictions.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 1, 2020
