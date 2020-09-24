|
|
|
STEWART Irene (Rene) (Greenbank, Edinburgh and Kinlocheil)
Passed away, peacefully, on September 17, 2020, in Murrayfield House Care Home. Due to current circumstances a small private funeral will be held on Saturday, October 3. Should anyone unable to attend wish a copy of either the eulogy or the order of service then please let the family know. Rene was a unique lady and will be missed by many. As a force of nature her spirit will never be forgotten. Donations to Mary's Meals if desired. No flowers.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 24, 2020