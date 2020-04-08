|
WHITEHEAD Irene (South Queensferry)
After a long, happy life, Irene Briggs (Brown) Whitehead, beloved wife of late James Lambert Whitehead, of South Queensferry, Edinburgh, on Saturday, April 4, 2020, aged 88 years. Irene was an amateur badminton champion, librarian, gardener and Hopetoun House Guide.
She will always be in our hearts.
She is survived by Eleanor, Bruce and Julie and grandchildren James, Lucia, Ruby and Keir. Donations to Leonard Cheshire Disability would be lovely.
A gathering to celebrate her life and friends will be held in due course.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 8, 2020