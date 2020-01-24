|
RAMSAY Iris Peacefully, at Kinloch Care Centre, Carnoustie, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Iris, aged 85 years, of Arbroath. Loving wife of the late Bill, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law. Funeral service, in George Stewart Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest, Millgate Loan Arbroath, on Tuesday, January 28, at 2.30 pm. Thereafter to Parkgrove Crematorium, arriving 3.30 pm. All family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired, for Dementia charities will be received at the chapel and crematorium doors.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 24, 2020