Irvine Isabel
(née Broadfoot) (Edinburgh)
Isabel died very peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, aged 92 years. She was a loving wife to the late Thomas Irvine, mother to John and Mary, mother-in-law to Maureen and a loving grandmother to Dorothy, Claire, David, Lisa, Sarah and Gregor. The funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, October 26, 2020. Immediate family only please due to current restrictions. The family requests no flowers but those wishing to make a charitable donation are invited to do so independently to their preferred charity.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 21, 2020